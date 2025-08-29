BJP workers vandalise Bengal Congress headquarters to protest alleged abuse against PM Modi

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) A group of BJP workers led by party leader Rakesh Singh on Friday went on a rampage at state Congress headquarters in Kolkata, burning party flags and defacing posters of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and others to mark their protest against alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

The workers at first protested outside the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) office 'Bidhan Bhawan' in central Kolkata, then they burnt Congress party flags and tyres. Thereafter, they went inside the party office premises, tore up posters and banners and defaced photographs of senior party leaders. A few Congress workers present at the party office chased the BJP workers away.

Following the incident, Congress party's West Bengal unit president Subhankar Sarkar demanded an explanation from his BJP counterpart Samik Bhattacharya for the attack. He also alleged that the attack was carried out in full knowledge of the police.

"The police must take action against the BJP workers who attacked our party office. We don't know how far the anger of Congress workers will go if such hooligans are not arrested," said Sarkar.

The BJP has been criticising senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after a purported video showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother from a dais during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga town of Bihar, from where Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

The Bihar Police on Friday arrested the person who allegedly used abusive language against the PM.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20), was arrested from the Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town.

A case was registered against him and others based on a complaint filed by the BJP’s Darbhanga district president, Aditya Narayan Choudhary.

