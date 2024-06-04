BJP wins 17 LS seats in MP, maintains decisive lead on 12

Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) BJP won 17 Lok Sabha seats and is maintaining a deceive lead on the remaining 12 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP candidates former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Guna), former Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma (Bhopal), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste (Mandla) have won the elections.

Similarly, MP BJP head VD Sharma (Khajuraho), Virendra Khateek (Tikamgarh), Ganesh Singh (Satna), Janardan Mishra (Rewa), Darsan Singh Choudhary (Hoshangabad), Durgadas Uike (Betul) and Rahul Lodhi (Damoh) also won their respective seats.

More importantly, the BJP is heading toward victory in Chhindwara, the bastion of Congress veteran Kamal Nath. BJP's Vivek Banti Sahu is also leading against Nakul Nath with a margin of more than one lakh votes.

Two other Congress veterans - former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Kantilal Bhuria, who were contesting from Rajgarh and Ratlam, are trailing against BJP's candidates.

The Congress had fielded candidates in 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seat and had left one seat (Khajuraho) to its INDIA bloc partner, the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The BJP got a walkover in two seats as the nomination papers of the SP candidate from Khajuraho were cancelled and the Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination at the last minute.

