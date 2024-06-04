BJP suffers shock defeat in Faizabad despite Ayodhya push

Lucknow, June 4 (IANS) In a massive setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party lost in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat that includes Ayodhya -- the abode of Lord Ram.

Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad got 5,54,289 votes, defeating BJP nominee Lallu Singh who got 4,99,722 votes.

Ram temple had been the focal point of the BJP campaign and it was felt that the issue would play a decisive factor in the elections.

Awadhesh Prasad told reporters that his lead reflected the local people’s disenchantment with the BJP.

