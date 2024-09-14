BJP slams Congress after assault on journalist in Dallas 

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh on Saturday hit out at Congress, saying that it is in the DNA of the Congress that they don't give freedom of expression even to a journalist.

"In Dallas, a journalist was assaulted by the Congress workers for asking whether the LoP would address the issue of Hindus being killed in Bangladesh during his meeting with US lawmakers. The workers assaulted Sharma, seized his phone, and deleted the interview recording," he told IANS.

"It is clear that the DNA of Congress is same from the time of Emergency. It was Indira Gandhi who imposed an Emergency. Her son Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's father tried to stop freedom of expression by bringing the Indian Postal Amendment Bill 1986. And, now Rahul Gandhi! These people are not just against freedom of expression, but they are also anti-Sanatan," he asserted.

He said that a reputed journalist was beaten up just because he asked if he would raise the issue of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. This makes it clear that their DNA is to restrict freedom of expression and oppose "Sanatan Dharma." This incident also shows that the Congress party also has an anti-Sanatan face as they remain silent on the atrocities against Hindus.

He further said that they are now preventing journalists from asking questions even on foreign soil. In the country, they were asking their caste of journalists and boycotting them. But now they are doing the same in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, on September 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also on criticised the Congress, accusing them of “engaging in brutality” following an allegation by an journalist who claimed to have been assaulted by Rahul Gandhi’s team in the United States. Speaking at an event in election-bound Doda, Kashmir, PM Modi also mocked Rahul Gandhi’s “Mohabbat ki dukaan” slogan, questioning the harsh treatment of the journalist in the US.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.