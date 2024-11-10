BJP’s promises for Maha: Law against forced conversion, skill census, free ration

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Terming it a roadmap for Maharashtra’s development, BJP, the big brother in the MahaYuti alliance, on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In the manifesto, the party promised strict law against forced and fraudulent conversions. Further, the party has promised free ration for low-income families under Akshay Anna Yojana, rebate to farmers in State GST on purchase of fertilisers, Rs 6,000 per quintal as MSP for soybean, Bhavantar Yojana to pay farmers the difference between the MSP and the rate at which they sell their crops, Skill Census, Rs 15 lakh interest-free loans for SC, ST and OBC entrepreneurs, reimbursement of tuition and examination fees for OBC, SEBC, EWS, NT and VJNT students.

The manifesto also consists of the MahaYuti’s 10 guarantees announced last week by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, including increase in the monthly financial aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500 to women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, farm loan waiver, rise in Samman Nidhi to Rs 15,000 from Rs 12,000, price stabilisation scheme for essential commodities and increase in old age pension to Rs 21,00 from Rs 1,500.

The manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra-24' was released on Sunday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who said that the party’s manifesto is meant for all sections of the society with an objective to further increase the pace of Maharashtra's development in the coming five years. He said the MahaYuti alliance partners comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will release their separate manifestos and after the formation of the government, a committee will be formed to select the promises from these documents for their implementation based on priority.

The BJP has promised Maharashtra to become a $1 trillion economy by 2028, to make the state the capital of Fintech and AI while Nagpur, Pune and Nashik will be made Aerospace hubs. It has proposed to create 50 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2027 and to establish industrial clusters for every 500 SHGs with a revolving fund of Rs 1,000 crore.

Further, the MAHARATHI-ATL will be conducted to analyse the skill gaps based on industry needs. It has proposed to establish Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Akanksha Kendra in every district whereby 10 lakh new entrepreneurs will be created. BJP has promised to launch Swami Vivekananda Youth Health Card for annual health checkups of youth, establish Fort Development Authority to preserve and promote their heritage, adopt Senior Citizens First policy and implement Aadhaar-enabled service delivery to ensure automated services.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi terming its manifesto as ''sthagiti'' (stay) document meaning that it will be a document suggesting how the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will stop the welfare and development schemes launched by the MahaYuti government after being voted to power.

