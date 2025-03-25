‘BJP’s Hindutva is election-driven’: Aditya Thackeray on ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) The minority wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign, aiming to distribute special kits to 3.2 million underprivileged Muslim families across India in time for the Eid celebrations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray reacted to the initiative on Tuesday, making a pointed remark about the BJP's approach.

Thackeray said, “Yehi baat hai agar koi doosra kare to kehte hain character dheela hai khud kare to sab chal jaata hai. (This is the thing, when someone else does it, they say their character is weak, but when they do it, everything is fine).”

He further remarked, “Mujhe lagta hai BJP ki jo Bhumika hai sab chunaavo ke liye hoti hai. BJP ka Hindutva chunaavi hota hai. (I believe that the role of the BJP is always for elections. The BJP's Hindutva is election-driven).”

Talking to the media, Aditya Thackeray continued: “I’m not saying whether they are doing right or wrong, but if you observe every time, when someone (BJP leader) goes out to watch a match of Pakistan, that’s fine. But what happens in our country, or what other parties do in our country, is considered wrong.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign aims to ensure that economically weaker Muslim families celebrate Eid without difficulties.

As part of the campaign, 32,000 Minority Morcha workers will collaborate with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach and assist those in need.

The ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign will officially begin in Nizamuddin, Delhi, on Tuesday under the leadership of BJP President J.P. Nadda.

The initiative would not only focus on Eid but also extend its support during other key events such as Ramzan, Good Friday, Easter, Nauruz, and the New Year.

