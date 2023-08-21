BJP reacts to renaming of Patna's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) The BJP in Bihar has sharply reacted to renaming the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park in Patna, saying the state government's move disrespected the late Prime Minister.

The decision was taken Bihar’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav who renamed the park to 'Coconut Park'. The state government will also renovate the park and inaugurate it again.

Condemning the move, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said leaders of the Mahagathbandhan are trying to bleak the image of the late Prime Minister.

“Atal Ji not only lived in Bihar but he still lives in the hearts of every countryman. The leaders of Mahagathbandhan are trying to bleak the name of our late Prime Minister. You are changing the name of a park but people of Bihar will ask you a question. Today you have changed the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park and tomorrow you will change the name of CM NItish Kumar,” Rai said.

“I will ask the chief minister to avoid changing the name of the park. Following this move, Nitish Kumar has been exposed. There is no respect for Atal Ji in Bihar. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Park was established years ago in the Kankarbagh locality. His statue is also present there but it is changing under the ruling of Nitish Kumar,” said Samrat Chaudhary, the BJP state president of Bihar.

"This is the real truth of Nitish Kumar. He says one thing, but does the exact opposite," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.