BJP questions silence of Rahul, Nitish, Tejashwi on Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatana Dharma

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The BJP on Monday asked the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders-- Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav why they are silent on remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin against the Sanatana Dharma, and also accused them of doing "vote bank" politics.

Udhayanidhi, who is Tamil Nadu's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during a meeting of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum on Saturday, said that "Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and corona".

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma with dengue and malaria. This is shameful. Along with him, Karti Chidambaram, son of P. Chidambaram , against whom there is allegation of corruption and facing trial. He is also saying it is right."

"Rahul Gandhi says he is a Hindu. He goes to the temple. Why is Rahul Gandhi quiet ? Why is Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav silent?, " he asked.

The senior BJP leader further said, "It is clear that for vote bank politics, this 'ghamandiya' (I.N.D.I.A) alliance, they are also opposing the Hindu religion. They will continue to do for vote. Their thinking is anti-Hindu."

"I would like to remind Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav and DMK leaders -- the father Stalin and the son Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sanathan is eternal. The foundation pillar of India's culture, civilization, India's heritage is Sanathan," added Prasad.

Earlier, the BJP had termed the statement of the Tamil Nadu state minister as "parasitic" behaviour and shameful, adding it was a case of hate speech.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.