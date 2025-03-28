BJP-led govt in Odisha failed to ensure women's safety: Congress

Bhubaneswar, March 28 (IANS) The opposition Congress on Friday lashed out at the BJP-led Odisha government over crimes against women, saying that the Mohan Charan Majhi-led government has failed to ensure women's safety in the state.

Addressing the mediapersons here on Friday, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said: "Despite announcing schemes in the name of Goddess Subhadra, the government has failed to ensure women’s safety. In a state where atrocities against women and girls are rampant, even divine peace seems absent.”

He further added that the Congress will continue its fight on the issue until women in Odisha are safe.

“History shows that no matter how small in numbers, we have always fought for justice,” he added.

The senior Congress leader asserted that ironically, women advocating for better safety measures are now victims of violence in the state.

He said Odisha which once known for its peace and beauty, is now being plunged into unrest under the BJP rule.

Khera claimed that under the previous BJD government, as many as 44,000 women had gone missing.

“Shockingly, in just eight months of BJP rule, another 20,000 women have disappeared. While we worship Goddess Subhadra, we fail to protect our daughters -- there's nothing more shameful than this,” Khera said.

Pawan Khera, along with Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president, Bhakta Charan Das on Friday also visited a hospital and met the injured party workers admitted there.

Speaking at the press conference, OPCC president Das said that the party will soon conduct Nari Nyaya Satyagrah at every district, block and Panchayat headquarters across the state.

Das also claimed that the persons who were found engaged in violent activities during the protest rally on Thursday at PMG Square here were not Congress workers.

Reacting on the DGP Y.B. Khurania’s statement on initiating action against the protestors involved in violence on Thursday, the OPCC president said that the party will hit the streets with more force if police take action against the congress leaders who gathered there from across the state for protest against atrocities against women.

It is worth noting that the Bhubaneswar Police have started the process to identify and nab the protestors involved in violence during the congress party’s protest rally on Thursday.

The police have registered three cases in this regard here on various charges including rioting. More than 50 persons including many police officials sustained injuries as a face-off ensued between the supporters of congress party and security forces during the protest rally over women safety here on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.