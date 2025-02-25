BJP leaders call for death penalty for Sajjan Kumar following life sentence in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) After a Delhi court sentenced former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for his role in the brutal killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, BJP leaders have vocally demanded a harsher punishment, including the death penalty.

The case stems from the horrific killing of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984, during the violent aftermath of the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Talking to IANS, BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah expressed his dissatisfaction with the verdict, stating, "I demand that Sajjan Kumar be hanged for his involvement in the massacre. I would like to extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the SIT, which has brought justice after almost 3 decades. For so long, Sajjan Kumar was provided with Z security, which speaks volumes about the complicity in his actions. On behalf of the Sikh community, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in seeking justice."

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also voiced his concerns, condemning the massacre as an atrocious act that caused immense suffering to humanity.

"The 1984 massacre was not just a tragedy for Sikhs, but for humanity as a whole. Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with this horrific crime, yet the Congress party remains silent. I urge the Congress president to come forward and explain why they continue to shield a person like Sajjan Kumar," he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who has been vocal about the injustice faced by the Sikh community, expressed his gratitude to the court for the verdict but emphasised the need for a stronger punishment.

"Congress did a grave injustice to the Sikh community by sheltering people like Sajjan Kumar. Today, the court has delivered a decision that holds him accountable, and for that, I thank the judiciary. But I want to challenge the Congress leadership—Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi—who have often claimed to fight for justice. Will they stand up for the Sikhs today, or will they continue to protect the perpetrators of this violence?"

RP Singh, another BJP leader, lamented that the court’s decision did not meet the public’s expectations.

"The killing of a father and son in such a brutal manner under Sajjan Kumar’s orders is a crime that demands the harshest penalty. The whole country was hoping for a death sentence. This was not an ordinary case; it was driven by racial hatred. Sajjan Kumar acted on the orders of his leader, Rajiv Gandhi, during a time of communal unrest. I request Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene. The CBI should be instructed to appeal this verdict in a higher court, and Sajjan Kumar should be given the death penalty for his crimes," he said.

The verdict was pronounced by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who had convicted Sajjan Kumar of murder charges on February 18. The case pertains to the brutal killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the aftermath of the 1984 riots. On January 31, the Rouse Avenue Court had reserved its decision after hearing additional submissions from Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat.

