BJP leader slams Kejriwal's decision to resign, calls it 'drama'

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) BJP leader Yogender Chandolia has criticised Arvind Kejriwal's decision to step down as Delhi chief minister and called it a "drama".

He asked why he kept procrastinating it for so long, given that there had been long pending demands for his resignation.

The BJP leader claimed that Kejriwal chose to offer his resignation in the wake of Supreme Court-imposed restrictions, which he claimed proves Kejriwal’s guilt.

"If the case had been fully disclosed, we would have accepted that Kejriwal was right, and the people of Delhi were wrong," he stated. He added that the bail to Delhi CM was ‘neither a reward nor a stamp of exoneration’.

He also pointed to a statement made by Manish Sisodia, who had said he would address the public only after clearing his name from all pending cases. The BJP leader interpreted this as an indication that both Kejriwal and Sisodia were guilty of wrongdoing. He further suggested that Kejriwal might be pressuring Sisodia not to assume the CM's post.

The BJP leader said the claims of corruption under the AAP government stand vindicated.

He remarked, "Kejriwal has chosen to resign under pressure from the Supreme Court and he has no right to act freely as CM after being granted bail now.”

“Kejriwal would likely hand over the CM’s post to his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, in a move reminiscent of Rabri Devi's tenure, where she signed files while Lalu Yadav managed the government’s affairs,” he added.

Further, criticising Kejriwal's governance, he claimed that people in Delhi’s slums are paying higher electricity bills than they should, "The city’s roads are in a poor state, and there is a lack of clean drinking water."

He further warned that Kejriwal's troubles were just beginning and predicted that he would face jail term for other scandals.

“Seeking sympathy won’t help,” the BJP leader concluded, asserting that Delhi’s people have now realised the "reality" of Kejriwal’s governance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.