BJP has many factions in Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) After former Union Minister RK Singh alleged that senior leaders within his own party conspired to defeat him in the Lok Sabha elections, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, said that BJP has many factions in the state and there is a rift within themselves.

“This issue of RK Singh is an internal matter of the BJP, so I do not want to comment much on it. However, the ground reality is that there is a lack of coordination among leaders of the BJP. Even, the constituent parties do not have any faith in each other,” Yadav said.

He highlighted internal conflicts within the BJP, referencing former Union Minister R.K. Singh's allegations of intra-party conspiracies aimed at undermining his electoral prospects.

Yadav pointed to incidents like the confrontation between a Janata Dal (United) MLA Sanjeev Kumar and a Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma in Khagaria as evidence of discord among NDA allies.

“Their focus remains on internal bargaining rather than public welfare. Bihar has a lower literacy and employment rate but they do not focus on it. They just focus on dealing and bargaining. The prolonged leadership of NDA has failed to deliver tangible progress,” he said.

Drawing an analogy, Yadav remarked, “While vehicles older than 15 years are deemed unfit due to pollution, leaders in power for two decades have not advanced the state's development.”

Yadav also accused the central government of neglecting Bihar in the recent budget, implying a lack of adequate financial support for the state.

Looking ahead to the Bihar Assembly election commencing this year, he expressed confidence that, unlike the previous poll where his party narrowly missed victory, the electorate is now poised to elect a new government.

In response to BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal's comment about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receiving 'Devi Shakti's' blessings, Yadav recalled the same Nitish Kumar was criticising BJP in the past.

These statements underscore Yadav's ongoing efforts to challenge the current administration and position his party as a viable alternative in the upcoming elections.

