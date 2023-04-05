Bihar's people will straighten those who want to hang people upside down: Tejashwi

Patna, April 5 (IANS) Bihar's Deputy Chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement of hanging people, behind the recent violence "upside down".

"The people of Bihar will make straight those who are claiming to hang people upside down.

"Some people come from Gujarat and make statements here. This is the land of Mahatma Buddha. Gandhi became Mahatma Gandhi in Bihar, it is a land of Karpoori Thakur, Lalu Prasad, and Nitish Kumar and it will not tolerate any rioter. The leaders of BJP conspired during the holy month (Ramzan) but now we would not let anyone go scot free. The state government is looking after the matter very seriously," Yadav said.

"On the day of Ram Navami, the march was held at 118 places. It was peacefully completed at all the places except in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. The people of BJP tried to flare up the riots at these two places. Earlier, they had tried to create a fight between Bihar and Tamil Nadu but failed. Now, they were involved in riots. I want to tell them that those who were involved in riots will not go scot free," he added.

"We may be in power or not, peace and social harmony will remain in Bihar. They had freaked out after the massive rally of Purnea. The people of Bihar are smart and they understand it very well," the RJD leader said.

"I want to appeal to the people of Bihar to not to come under the influence of BJP and rioters. They are misleading the people from the real issues. Amit Shah should tell us whether the Centre would give special status to Bihar or not," he added.

