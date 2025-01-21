Bihar: Youth shot dead in moving train in Lakhisarai

Patna, Jan 21 (IANS) A youth was gunned down onboard the Gaya-Howrah Express train near the Kiul outer signal in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday, creating panic among passengers.

The train, travelling on the Kiul-Bhagalpur railway section, was stopped following the incident, after which passengers disembarked from the train in fear. The victim has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar Sahu, a resident of Mahisona village in Lakhisarai block.

Dharmendra was seated in the general compartment next to the engine when the train departed from Kiul railway station.

According to the police, an individual already inside the train allegedly shot him in the head and then jumped off the train near the outer signal of Kiul station and fled from the scene.

Upon receiving the information, a team of railway police, led by Kiul Railway DSP Jagir, arrived at the spot and began investigating the matter.

"The victim was seated in the general compartment when the incident occurred. The accused fled by jumping off the train near the Kiul outer signal," said DSP Jagir.

The incident caused significant panic among passengers, leading to the train being stopped and passengers deboarding.

Authorities are investigating the matter to identify the accused and uncover the motive behind the incident.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident could be linked to a property dispute. The victim was carrying property-related documents at the time of the attack,” Jagir said.

“The victim’s identity has been confirmed, and his family members have been informed about the incident,” he said.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the scene to gather evidence and aid in the investigation. The railway police have informed the local police to investigate the background of the incident, particularly in the victim’s village, to uncover any connections to the property dispute.

“We are investigating all aspects of the incident and pursuing all possible angles. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused. The local police have been tasked with investigating any property-related disputes in the victim’s village,” said Jagir.

