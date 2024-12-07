Bihar: VP Dhankhar participates in central university convocation ceremony in Motihari

Patna, Dec 7 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar graced the second convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University as the chief guest, inaugurating the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp on Saturday.

He also paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his legacy. The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, MP and former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Chancellor Mahesh Sharma, and Vice Chancellor Sanjay Srivastava.

Addressing the students, Vice President Dhankhar emphasised that education is a lifelong journey, urging them to continue striving for knowledge and excellence beyond the degree.

“The nation's ascent to becoming the fifth-largest economy in the world, surpassing former colonial rulers, and attributed this progress to the reduction of corruption and elimination of middlemen in governance,” the Vice President said while addressing the gathering.

The Vice President articulated the vision of a "Developed India by 2047", describing it as a shared goal that requires collective sacrifice and dedication. He lauded the commended Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recognising his efforts in transforming the state's development trajectory.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in addition to presiding over the convocation, visited notable landmarks in the city. He inspected the Charkha Park, a symbolic tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of self-reliance.

The Vice President also participated in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting a sapling at the event venue, Gandhi Auditorium.

Accompanied by the Vice Chancellor Sanjay Srivastava, the Vice President entered the auditorium to the resonant tunes of a pipe band, adding grandeur to the occasion. Students attending the convocation adhered to a formal dress code, creating a disciplined and unified atmosphere for the ceremony.

Governor Arlekar echoed the sentiment, reminding students that the convocation symbolizes the beginning of their journey rather than the conclusion of their education. He extended his best wishes for their bright futures. The convocation resonated with messages of perseverance, national pride, and the importance of ongoing education in nation-building.

Local MP and former Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh spoke about the establishment of the university.

“The collective efforts of all political parties and local residents were the reason for bringing the Central University to Motihari. I expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for selecting Motihari as its location,” Singh said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.