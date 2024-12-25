Bihar: Three killed in Purnea over illicit relationship

Patna, Dec 25 (IANS) Three persons were brutally killed over an illicit relationship in Bihar Purnea’s district on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded in Balua Toli village under the Aamaur police station in the Purnea district.

The deceased have been identified as Sazia (4), Dil Ara (2), and Mohammad Taukir (16).

According to Vikas Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Aamaur police station, the incident stemmed from an illicit relationship involving Nazreen (23) and her nephew Mohammad Taukir.

Nazreen and Taukir were allegedly caught in a compromising situation by Nazreen’s brother-in-law on Monday night around 10 p.m. The brother-in-law raised an alarm, confronted Nazreen, and reportedly assaulted her. He also informed her husband, a daily wage labourer working in Punjab, about the incident.

“Facing humiliation following the exposure of the relationship, Nazreen and Taukir decided to end their lives. They allegedly strangled her two minor daughters and then decided to commit suicide. As they failed to gather the courage to take extreme steps, Nazreen helped Taukir to commit suicide. Accordingly, she killed Taukir by strangling him but failed to take extreme steps herself,” Kumar said.

The disturbing case in Balua Toli village took place between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

“We have received information about the incident around 6 a.m. and immediately reached there. Nazreen was arrested and confessed to her actions during interrogation,” Kumar said.

Nazreen has been booked under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, and further investigations are underway. Additionally, the police have arrested Nazreen’s brother-in-law, who is accused of instigating her to commit these acts. The case remains under investigation as authorities work to ensure justice for the victims.

“We have recovered the dead bodies of the victims and sent for the autopsy. Nazreen’s husband was informed about the incident. We have also informed the family members of Mohammad Taukir. The accused has confessed that she had an illicit relationship with Mohammad Taukir for the last 3 months,” Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.