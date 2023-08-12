Bihar: RJD MLC Sunil Singh invited as Deputy Chief Whip for Independence Day Ceremony

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS) RJD MLC Sunil Singh was invited as Leader of Opposition for the Independence Day ceremony by the Commissioner of Patna Division Kumar Ravi on Saturday.



The Independence Day ceremony will be held in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

After receiving the invitation, Sunil Singh thanked Kumar Ravi for inviting him as a Deputy Chief Whip of the opposition party.

Sunil Singh is Deputy Chief Whip of ruling party in Bihar Vidhan Mandal.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for inviting me as a Deputy Chief Whip of an opposition party which is against the notification of the state government. I am a Deputy Chief Whip of the ruling party,” Sunil Singh said.

“I am not surprised as it could be a directive of the top boss of the state. He is always angry with me. The Patna commissioner may have done so only to please his boss.”

Sunil Singh has developed differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a photo of him and Amit Shah went viral on social media.

The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has alleged that Singh has a link with BJP.

--IANS

