Bihar Police launches 'Naka Alert' app for swift crime response

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) In a major step towards enhancing security and quick police response, the East Champaran Police in Bihar with support from the state Home Department launched the 'Naka Alert' app on Friday.

It will give real-time crime alerts to police personnel across 50+ locations, enabling instant coordination.

The app will help in the quick mobilisation of police patrolling teams, local police stations, and Sub-Divisional Police Officers for immediate action.

Banks, jewellers, petrol pumps, and Communications Service Provider operators will also be integrated into the system to report emergencies instantly.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat said, "The benefits of this 'Naka Alert' app will not be limited to the police alone. It will also help businesses and financial institutions by ensuring prompt security response in case of any criminal activity."

With this advanced crime alert system, law enforcement agencies in East Champaran aim to strengthen security, prevent crimes, and ensure a safer environment for residents and businesses.

The app will help in tackling bank robberies, chain snatching, highway robberies, and jewellery shop loot, which have surged in several districts of Bihar over the last few months.

The system will also track police response time, ensuring patrolling vans and local police stations act swiftly on reported incidents.

"The 'Naka Alert' app will also fix accountability of police personnel at the police station level, patrolling vans and others. The department would take action against police personnel if they were found guilty of negligence despite receiving alerts from this app," SP Prabhat said.

While launching the app, SP Prabhat emphasised its significance: "Naka Alert will prove to be a game-changer for crime prevention and public safety. The police will also run an awareness campaign so that more people can benefit from this app. It will be a boon for East Champaran Police and play a crucial role in crime control."

With technology-driven policing, the Bihar Police aim to create a safer environment for residents and businesses, ensuring swift action and crime prevention.

