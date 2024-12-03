Bihar: PM-KISAN scheme becomes lifeline for Rohtas farmers

Patna, Dec 3 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, providing monetary assistance of Rs 6,000 to farmers, on a yearly basis, has turned out to be a lifeline for the farmers of Bihar’s Rohtas district.

Many farmers, who are now beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN yojana, are thanking and heaping praise on the Modi government for launching farmer-friendly schemes.

A couple of them also spoke to IANS and shared the impact of the scheme in their daily lives.

Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, resident of Babhni village of Karghar block of Rohtas district, said, "I belong to a farmer family. I do farming for my livelihood. Earlier, there was no one to look after us. Today, we are getting Rs 6000 annually; it is of great help for us. The farming community is always in need of money during the seed sowing season.”

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for thinking about the farmers. I do farming at two places in Sasaram and Kaimur districts. I use the money that I receive under PM-KISAN for farming in both places,” he added.

He further thanked the Prime Minister, saying “This is a very good plan. Many thanks to PM Modi."

Another farmer Saroj Kumar Pankaj said, "I am a resident of Rohtas. Many like me are benefiting from the PM Kisan Samman Yojana of the central government.”

“The amount under PM-KISAN is given at such a time when it is needed the most. That is the time of either harvesting or sowing. The need for money is greatest at this time. This is a very difficult time for farmers. At such times, this amount comes into the accounts of the farmers,” he said.

Notably, the PM-KISAN is a central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the government. The funds are directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

