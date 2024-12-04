Bihar: PM-KISAN helped us become more capable and self-dependent, say Vaishali farmers

Vaishali (Bihar), Dec 4 (IANS) The farming community in Bihar’s Vaishali district is happy and optimistic about their future because of the benefits accrued under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN). The scheme has enabled them to become self-dependent and financially stable.

They are using Rs 6,000 financial assistance under the scheme to purchase fertilizers and seeds and are also experimenting with new farming methods.

Speaking to IANS, a local farmer Chandra Bhushan Rai said, "Earlier we used to face a lot of difficulties in farming, but now due to PM-KISAN, we are able to do agricultural work through organic farming and other methods.”

“We sell the produce in the local market. Now, the situation has become much better, we are earning better from farming,” he added.

Another farmer Umesh Rai said, “The scheme has helped us to buy seeds and fertilizers. We get an amount of Rs 11,000 per acre for fertilizers for doing organic farming.”

“Earlier we faced a lot of problems in farming due to lack of money, especially while cultivating paddy and wheat, and it was difficult to cultivate vegetables. Now that we have received money, farming work has become easier and our condition has improved,” he added.

He further said, “We have started tomato cultivation and now we are also cultivating vegetables. We are doing double farming, due to which we are getting good production and we are able to sell our produce in a better way."

The PM-KISAN scheme’s focus is on supplementing the financial needs of the Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs) in procuring various inputs to ensure crop health and appropriate yields.

Under the Scheme, a direct payment of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each, every four months into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

PM Kisan is a Central government scheme with 100 per cent funding from the Government of India. The fund will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

