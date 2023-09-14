Bihar official's house raided after wife's complaint, cash found

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) Provoking his wife left a MNREGA officer in Bihar's Darbhanga in a jam as she complained to police that her husband used to take bribes and had accumulated a large amount of black money in his house.

Based on her complaint, a team of Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) and district police raided the residence of official located in Vastu Vihar colony in Nanaura locality under Kewati police station in Darbhanga and recovered Rs 19.95 lakh cash and documents of various properties on Wednesday.

The complainant, Prof Anita Kumari alleged that her husband Naveen Kumar Nischal had obtained a large amount of black money through bribes.

Anita Kumari was angry with her husband Naveen as he had allegedly brutally beaten her over some issues on September 4. As a result, Anita approached the women police station and lodged a complaint against him for attempted murder. She had alleged that Nischal tried to kill her and her twin children.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered in the Women police station and district police arrested him and sent to jail. As Anita Kumari was still angry with him, she lodged another complaint against him in the SSP office and SVU and alleged that he was involved in corruption and bribery.

"District police, along with a team of SVU, jointly raided the house of an MGNREGA officer in Vastu Vihar colony following the complaint lodged by his wife Anita Kumari. We have recovered Rs 19.95 lakh cash and documents of properties. An FIR has been lodged against him under the disproportionate assets act in Kewati police station. Further investigation is on," Darbhanga's SP, City, Sagar Kumar, said.

