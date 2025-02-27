Bihar ministers Sunil Kumar, Krishna Kumar Mantoo take a jibe at Tejashwi; say NDA will again win Assembly polls

Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allocated departments to the seven new ministers in his cabinet on Thursday. Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Sunil Kumar and Information Technology Minister Krishna Kumar Mantoo met with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The leaders stated that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is not playing the role of the opposition properly.

Krishna Kumar Mantoo said: "In the 2025 elections, the NDA will win with a two-thirds majority, and Nitish Kumar will form the government again in Bihar."

Nitish Kumar has the same opinion about the performance of the NDA in the upcoming polls.

After meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Sunil Kumar said there was nothing special during discussion at the meeting. "I went to seek the blessings of the Chief Minister. He is also from Nalanda district," Kumar said.

He further mentioned, "The department assigned to me has already seen considerable work being done. Many areas of Bihar are impacted and benefitted by forest and environment-related initiatives. We discussed the department, and I also provided several inputs."

Regarding the Chief Minister’s ambitious 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan', Sunil Kumar confirmed that work would be carried out on it. "As of now, I have not yet taken charge of the department. I will formally assume office on Friday," he added.

On the other hand, after being appointed as a minister, Krishna Kumar Mantoo also met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After the meeting, he spoke to the press and thanked the Chief Minister for assigning him an important department, adding that the Chief Minister had also previously held this portfolio.

He said: "Whether at the Central government or the state government, work is being done to educate and empower the youth. This department plays a significant role in educating the youth. We will create an environment for the youth where they can find employment in Bihar itself or go out and bring pride to the state."

Targeting the opposition, Mantoo stated, "They are just talking, but we are working. Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition, is not playing his role properly." He further asserted, "In the 2025 elections, the NDA will win with a two-thirds majority, and Nitish Kumar will form the government again in Bihar."

