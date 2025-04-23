Bihar Minister blames Pakistan-based conspirators for Pahalgam terror attack

Patna, April 23 (IANS) Bihar Minister Santosh Singh on Wednesday blamed Pakistan-based conspirators for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Minister Singh said: "Those behind this conspiracy and anyone who helped them, be it through logistics or shelter, will face the harshest consequences. The time for tolerance is over. We will not allow such people to roam freely."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the terror attack and demanded swift and strict action against those responsible.

Interacting with media persons in Patna, Tejashwi said, "We never imagined terrorists would target tourists. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who lost loved ones. Justice must be delivered swiftly to those who carried out this heinous act of terror."

"We demand a thorough investigation and stringent punishment for the guilty. Pahalgam is considered a high-security zone. If such an act can take place there, it raises serious questions about the lapse in security. It is a matter of investigation how such an incident occurred," he added.

Drawing a comparison with the Pulwama attack, Tejashwi also pointed out that the investigation report from that incident has not been made public.

"We don't want a repeat of the past. The people deserve transparency and results," he said.

Authorities are currently investigating the Pahalgam terror incident, while security in the region has been heightened.

The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot and proxy of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In their statement, TRF cited anger over the settlement of over 85,000 non-local Indians in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming it was part of a so-called "demographic invasion." They framed the attack as a response to India's post-2019 policies following the abrogation of Article 370.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the terror attack has redoubled the resolve of the nation to eradicate terrorists from Indian soil.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Srinagar and held a high-level security review. He promised the "harshest punishment" for the attackers. HM Shah paid tributes to the tourists killed in the terror attack.

