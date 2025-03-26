Bihar: Jilted lover kills two at Arrah railway station, shoots self

Patna, March 25 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man shot a girl and her father on the Railway Overbridge of Arrah railway station and then shot himself on Tuesday evening.

The accused is identified as Akash Kumar, a resident of Udwant Nagar village in Bhojpur district shot the girl from very close range.

When her father tried to save her, he also shot him also and committed suicide by shooting himself. All three lost their lives at the crime scene.

The deceased have been identified as Ayushi Kumari and her father, Anil Kumar. According to the police, the crime was committed by a jilted lover.

Bhojpur ASP Parichay Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated: "A young man came and first shot the girl and her father, then shot himself. All three died on the spot. Looking at the sequence of events, it appears to be a case of a love affair."

The girl resides near Godhna Road in Arrah City and came to Arrah railway station to catch the train to go to Delhi when the incident occurred.

Following the incident, officials from RPF (Railway Protection Force) and GRP (Government Railway Police) arrived at the scene.

“The case is under investigation. Two people, including the girl, have been killed. The accused also committed suicide by shooting himself. The victims' relatives have arrived, and inquiries are ongoing," said ASP Parichay Kumar.

The authorities are gathering evidence and statements to ascertain the exact motive behind the attack. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

“We have called the Forensic Science Laboratory team to collect the evidence from the crime scene. We have also asked the accused family members to join the probe. Their statements may shed some more light on the reasons for the incident,” the ASP said.

The dead bodies have been recovered and sent for the post-mortem.

