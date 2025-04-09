Bihar: Inspired by PM Modi, farmers in Motihari turn to millets, earning more profit than before

Motihari, April 9 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets, there has been a growing interest in millets across the country, and farmers in Bihar's Motihari district are no exception. Apart from being more nutritious, millet farming has also led to an increase in farmers' income compared to previous years.

Thanks to PM Modi's push for millets, farmers in Bihar, along with the rest of the country, have shifted focus towards cultivating millets. District Agricultural Officer Manish Kumar Singh said, "Farmers in East Champaran district have cultivated millets on approximately 1,027 hectares of land, including crops such as Sawa, Kodo, Kangni, Maize, Ragi, and Madua. The cultivation of these millets has significantly boosted the income of the farmers."

He further added, "Farmers have shared that after cultivating millets, the proceeds from selling the crops have helped them fund everything from their daughter's wedding to building houses. This has become possible only because Prime Minister Modi motivated them to embrace millet farming."

Farmer Nayak Singh, who grows millets, explained, "Earlier, when people consumed more millets, they were healthier, and farmers earned well. But over time, the focus shifted to crops like wheat and rice, which reduced farmers' income. Maize is also a type of millet, and PM Modi has strongly encouraged its cultivation. By growing maize, any farmer can fund his daughter's wedding or build a house, which is not possible by growing wheat."

He continued, "I personally cultivate millets and encourage other farmers to do the same. PM Modi is also promoting this, and the demand for millets and their market is good. Everyone is happy under PM Modi's government."

Another farmer, Raju Sahu, said, "Millet farming has greatly benefited farmers. Our income has increased compared to before. Earlier, we would harvest only one quintal of wheat from our field, but now we harvest three quintals of maize. The Prime Minister is promoting this, which is very encouraging. Millet farming had declined for a while, but thanks to PM Modi's appeal, it has started again."

