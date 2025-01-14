Bihar Guv Arif Mohammad Khan visits Chirag Paswan on Makar Sankranti

Patna, Jan 14 (IANS) The Makar Sankranti celebrations at the residence of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan were marked by the visit of Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

The Governor arrived at Chirag Paswan's Patna residence on Tuesday to extend his greetings and meet the Union Minister. Chirag Paswan personally welcomed the Governor and exchanged Makar Sankranti greetings, highlighting the festive spirit of unity and camaraderie. The meeting between the two leaders garnered attention, as it added a formal and significant dimension to the cultural celebration.

To ensure the Governor’s safety, extensive security arrangements were in place during his visit. The meticulous planning for the Governor’s arrival reflects the importance of the event and the high-profile nature of the gathering.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan congratulated the entire Paswan family, for the Makar Sankranti festival. He described Makar Sankranti as a symbol of positive energy, underscoring its significance in fostering harmony and joy.

While speaking to the media, the Governor expressed his delight in Bihar’s traditional Makar Sankranti cuisine, stating, “Bihar's Dahi-Chura is amazing, and we have been eating it since yesterday.”

Governor Khan also shared his plans to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh fair in Prayagraj, noting that he has received invitations from several prominent organisations, including Juna Akhara and Parmarth Niketan. While no specific date has been finalised, he indicated that he might visit on February 6, 7, or 8, as part of a five-day programme.

He also expressed his intention to spend time in the ashrams during the visit, emphasising the spiritual aspect of the event. When asked about the Kumbh Mela being held on land owned by the Waqf Board, the Governor avoided engaging in controversy, stating, “I do not get involved in all this, ask me good and positive things.”

His response aligned with the celebratory and positive tone of the event, steers the focus towards the festival’s cultural and spiritual significance.

