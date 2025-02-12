Bihar govt to deactivate over 27 lakh SIM cards in next three months

Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has decided to deactivate more than 27 lakh SIM cards in Bihar over the next three months.

According to officials from BSNL Patna, of the 27 lakh SIM cards, over 3 lakh belong to government-run telecom companies and more than 24 lakh are issued by private telecom service providers.

The new DoT guidelines primarily affect customers with more than nine SIM cards. Users exceeding this limit must inform their telecom operators and choose nine active SIMs within the stipulated period.

If they fail to do so, their 10th SIM will be automatically deactivated. The move comes in response to escalating cyber fraud cases across Bihar.

An official stated that thousands of individuals in the state possess more than nine SIM cards, many of which are used for fraudulent activities.

Cybercriminals exploit multiple SIM registrations under a single identity to commit scams, making it difficult for authorities to trace their activities.

The government hopes that limiting the number of SIM cards per user will help curb cybercrime significantly. Telecom operators have been directed to inform affected users about the new rule.

"Users must select nine SIM cards they wish to retain. If they fail to act within 90 days, their 10th SIM will be deactivated automatically," the official said.

Several districts in Bihar, including Nawada, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Lakhisarai, and Munger, have gained notoriety for cyber fraud operations, often compared to the infamous Jamtara module of Jharkhand.

Cybercriminals from these areas use fraudulent SIMs to scam innocent people, making Bihar one of the states most affected by digital fraud.

The government's SIM regulation policy is expected to reduce cyber fraud cases in Bihar, ensure better accountability in mobile connections and prevent misuse of multiple SIM cards for illegal activities.

The DoT is working closely with telecom operators to implement the new policy smoothly.

