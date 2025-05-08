Bihar govt cancels leaves amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Patna, May 8 (IANS) Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bihar government has cancelled all leaves for administrative, police, health, and disaster management personnel with immediate effect, citing heightened security preparedness.

The order, issued by B. Rajendra, Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department, on Thursday, comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the state’s readiness in the face of any potential emergency or security threat.

According to the directive, no officer or employee at any level in the administration or police departments will be granted leave until further notice.

All officials have been instructed to report to duty without delay and remain stationed at their respective postings to handle any situation that may arise.

“This is a precautionary step considering the emerging national security environment. All departments must remain fully alert and prepared,” stated Rajendra in the official communication on Thursday.

The order also extends to the Disaster Management Department, which plays a crucial role in handling both natural and man-made emergencies.

The Health Department and Law and Order agencies have also been directed to ensure that resources, personnel, and emergency protocols are in place to respond swiftly to any incident.

Operation Sindoor was conducted by the Indian armed forces at nine places in Pakistan and PoK in the early hours of Wednesday.

