Bihar farmers thank PM Modi for transferring PM KISAN instalment in their accounts

Bhagalpur, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th instalment of the PM-KISAN fund on Monday from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, benefiting over 9.8 crore farmers across the country.

“I feel extremely proud to transfer the 19th instalment of PM-KISAN into accounts of food-providing sisters and brothers from the holy land of Bihar, along with the inauguration of various development projects,” PM Modi wrote on X and added that the nation is proud of its ‘Annadatas’.

Many farmers from the city showered praise on the Centre’s flagship scheme and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for financial assistance for them.

Farmer Sitaram Mandal told IANS, "This scheme is very good. The money is deposited directly into the accounts of farmers, due to which we benefit a lot.

Suresh Mandal, another farmer said, "I am getting the benefit of 'PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana'. This is a very good scheme. Money is deposited in the bank account from time to time. Earlier, there were a lot of problems as we had to do farming by taking loans. But, now with this amount, I buy seeds and fertilisers."

Farmer Kailash Kumar Mandal remarked, "This is a very good scheme. Our whole family is being taken care of with this assistance."

Ravi Kumar said, "My entire family is dependent on farming. Money is being deposited in the bank account under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. This scheme has brought a lot of relief."

Manoranjan Prasad, another farmer spoke about the impact of the scheme on the mental well-being of farmers and how this has relieved them from the burden of loans.

Hareram Kesari said, "PM Modi has done very good work for the farmers. They are getting a lot of benefits from this scheme. Fertilisers and seeds are purchased with this amount. There was a lot of difficulty in farming in the earlier governments."

Farmer Bhupal Singh says, "I came here to listen to PM Modi's speech. While checking my phone, I found that the money under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been credited. I am very thankful to PM Modi."

Sanjeev Kumar Singh remarked, "PM Modi is working for the welfare of farmers. He is emphasising things related to farming including fish farming and makhana. If the farmers of Bihar pay attention to these things, Bihar will run fast on the path of development."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.