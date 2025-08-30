Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary targets Rahul Gandhi over his meeting with Makhana farmers

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) With only a short time left for the Bihar Assembly elections, political parties have stepped up their campaigns to mobilise workers.

In this sequence, the NDA organised a workers’ conference in Katihar, where Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressed party members at the High School Ground in Korha in the district.

During his speech, Samrat Choudhary launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, mocking Gandhi’s recent meeting with Makhana farmers during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Taking a jibe, he said, “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know anything about Makhana. He went to meet farmers wearing socks. This is the same Rahul Gandhi who once spoke about extracting gold from potatoes. What does he understand about the struggles of farmers?”

Continuing his criticism, Choudhary remarked, “In Italy, there may be no such traditions, but here in India, farmers and their culture are deeply rooted. Rahul Gandhi’s upbringing and thinking are all influenced by Italy, not by Indian values.”

The Deputy CM’s fiery remarks signal NDA’s aggressive stance as the election battle intensifies in Bihar.

In Sitamarhi, after Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a massive show of strength on Saturday.

The road show, led by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, began from the BJP district office in Simra and passed through Rajopatti and Mehsaul Chowk before reaching Janaki Sthan.

At Janaki Sthan, Rai offered prayers to the Sita Maiyya temple, while BJP workers welcomed him with drums and fireworks.

Thousands of supporters carrying party flags joined the road show, turning it into a grand display of political mobilisation.

BJP District President Manish Kumar Gupta, Bathnaha MLA Anil Kumar, and several senior leaders were present.

To ensure order, heavy police deployment was made along the Sitamarhi-Dumra route as well as inside the temple premises.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.