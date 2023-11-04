Bihar cop brutally assaulted in Rohtas

Patna, Nov 4 (IANS) A Bihar Police Sub-Inspector was brutally assaulted by five miscreants in Bihar’s Rohtas district just 250 meters away from Bikramganj police station on Thursday night.

Bihar police is running a 'Roko-Toko' campaign which turned ugly for the sub-inspector.

Victim policeman Rakesh Kumar, who resides in a rented accommodation in Bikramganj Bazar, was on the way to the police station. He spotted five persons on the road acting in unruly manners. When he asked them about the purpose of staying on the road, they got involved in a verbal spat with him. It soon turned ugly as they overpowered Kumar and beat him brutally.

Kumar managed to escape from the spot. He then informed a senior officer of Bikramganj police station about the incident. The police immediately rushed there, but the attackers had fled from the spot.

“Rakesh Kumar was admitted to Sadar Hospital Sasaram. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday. We have also scanned the CCTV footage in the area and identified the accused. They are absconding now. We will arrest them soon. The accused has been booked under the charges of attempt to murder,” said Devraj Rai, SDPO Bikramganj.

