Bihar celebrates 113th formation day, PM Modi & HM Shah extend heartfelt wishes

Patna, March 22 (IANS) As Bihar commemorates its 113th formation day on Saturday, the leaders, cutting across the party lines, extended heartfelt wishes highlighting the state's glorious history, culture and progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended their wishes to the people.

Acknowledging the state's rich historical significance and cultural legacy, PM Modi said: "Many best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Bihar, the holy land of heroes and great personalities, on Bihar Diwas. Our state, which has made Indian history proud, is passing through an important phase of its development journey today, in which the hardworking and talented people of Bihar have an important role. We will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of this state, which has been the centre of our culture and tradition."

Emphasising state's pivotal role in shaping India's history, HM Shah said: "Bihar, a land of knowledge, tradition, and cultural heritage, has always provided leadership and new energy to the country. From the glorious chapters of history to the creation of modern India, Bihar has left its indelible mark in every field. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government is committed to taking Bihar to new heights of progress, prosperity, and self-reliance. I wish happiness, peace, and progress for the people."

CM Nitish said: "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on Bihar Day. Bihar has a glorious history, and we are currently preparing a glorious future for Bihar with our determination. I call upon all of you to participate in realising the dream of a developed Bihar. Together, we will take the glory of Bihar to new heights."

Praising the state's rich cultural heritage and historical significance, Union Minister J. P. Nadda said: "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and infinite best wishes to all the people of the state on the foundation day of Bihar, the land of rich cultural heritage, incredible tradition, bravery, and knowledge. Bihar, the place of penance of Lord Buddha and Mahavira, has always illuminated the entire world with the light of its knowledge, philosophy, and spirituality."

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary praised Bihar for its rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

"Infinite best wishes to all Biharis on the 113th foundation day of Bihar - the land of knowledge, spirituality, culture, civilization, sanskar, and rich traditions. The place of penance of Lord Buddha and Mahavira, Bihar has illuminated the whole world with the light of its knowledge, philosophy, and spirituality. It is my wish that Bihar continues to move on the path of continuous progress and prosperity. Our Bihar is the basis of knowledge and culture," Deputy CM Choudhary stated.

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha reflected on Bihar's historical significance and its contribution to India's development.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Bihar on the foundation day of Bihar - the land of knowledge, talent, historical glory, scholarship, devotion, non-violence, culture, valour, love, and the mother of democracy. History has witnessed that Bihar has not only given a new direction and vision to the nation but has also played an important role in the construction of India due to its talent and hard work. Today, Bihar is rapidly progressing on the path of development under the able leadership of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. On this occasion, let us all be determined to ensure our active participation for the all-round development of Bihar," Deputy Chief Minister Sinha said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his warm wishes to the people of Bihar, emphasising the state's cultural richness and historical significance.

Rahul Gandhi stated, "The rich culture, civilisation, knowledge, and art of Bihar have enhanced the prestige of India for centuries and have shown the direction. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bihar Day."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reflected on Bihar's identity as the birthplace of great leaders and the mother of democracy. He called on the youth to rebuild Bihar as the most developed state in the country.

"Bihar is a part of India's existence, our identity, and our life. It is the origin of various religions, the birthplace of great men, the mother of democracy, and the land of heroes. Today is a day to pay tribute to our ancestors for their sacrifice, valour, and contributions. Let us all work together with mutual trust, love, brotherhood, and social harmony to take Bihar forward towards development, progress, and prosperity. The youth, being the backbone of Bihar, must strive to rebuild the state and make it the most developed in the country," Tejashwi said.

A spectacular celebration is scheduled at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, featuring cultural performances, exhibitions, and light shows to showcase Bihar’s rich heritage. Several dignitaries, government officials, and cultural icons are expected to participate.

As Bihar completes 113 years, the state continues to move forward with a blend of tradition and modern development, reflecting its glorious past while building a promising future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.