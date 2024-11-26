Bihar: BPSC announces CCE results, 470 candidates successful

Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the final results for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on Tuesday.

A total of 470 candidates have successfully qualified for various positions. Among them, 361 candidates were selected for posts like Revenue Service and Education Service, 10 candidates were selected for the position of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), 98 candidates were selected for Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent posts and 1 candidate qualified for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations).

The total vacancy was 475 posts, and this result concludes the selection process.

Candidates can access their results on the official website of BPSC: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The selection of 470 candidates out of 1,295 candidates who cleared the Mains and appeared for interviews was completed on 31 October.

The total vacancy for the examination was 475, and 5 posts remain unfilled due to a lack of eligible candidates.

BPSC has announced post-wise results including 362 posts announced for Revenue Service, and Education Service and 361 candidates were selected, leaving one post vacant.

Similarly, 100 posts were advertised, and 98 candidates have been selected, with two posts for Financial Administrative Officer and Equivalent posts.

Three posts were available for Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations and Technical) but only two candidates were selected, leaving one post vacant.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) has 10 posts and all 10 posts have been successfully filled.

The vacancies that remain unfilled underline the rigorous selection process and the difficulty in meeting the required standards for certain posts. Successful candidates have been advised to stay updated on further instructions from BPSC regarding appointment procedures.

