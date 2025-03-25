Bihar BJP chief reviews preparations for HM Amit Shah's rally in Gopalganj

Patna, March 25 (IANS) In the build-up to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public rally in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday, State BJP President Dilip Jaiswal visited the district on Tuesday to oversee the preparations, party sources said.

During his visit, he held meetings with BJP leaders and party workers, emphasising the importance of strengthening the party ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

BJP leader Jaiswal was welcomed enthusiastically at various locations on his way to Gopalganj.

Upon reaching the district, he expressed confidence in the party's growing influence in the region.

"After meeting the people and workers of Gopalganj, the enthusiasm and zeal shown in them clearly reflect that Gopalganj is not only ready for the arrival of its Home Minister but is also ready to create history with the BJP," Jaiswal said.

He also added that the public meeting preparations were complete, and the people were excited about Amit Shah's arrival.

During his visit, BJP leader Jaiswal attended a meeting at the district BJP office, where he discussed strategies to strengthen the party organisation and outlined the party's vision for the upcoming Assembly elections.

"The Assembly elections are going to be held this year, and the 'lotus' (Kamal) will bloom more strongly in Bihar. The Union Home Minister will meet the party workers before the elections and encourage them," Jaiswal added.

A significant highlight of the tour was the meeting held in Koini village of Barauli Assembly constituency, where Deputy head and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shambhu Yadav, along with Santosh Manjhi and hundreds of supporters, left RJD to join the BJP.

BJP leader Jaiswal welcomed the new party members to the BJP and wished them a bright future, marking it as another boost for the party ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Apart from Koini, Jaiswal conducted meetings at three other locations, including a review meeting at Baba Marriage Hall in Mahmadpur of Baikunthpur Assembly constituency.

During the meetings, prominent BJP leaders such as state general secretary Jagannath Thakur, state vice-president Siddharth Shambhu and district president Sandeep Kumar Giri were present.

The discussions revolved around election strategies, motivating party workers, and organisational strengthening.

With Amit Shah's rally set to take place on March 30, BJP leaders are hoping for a historic turnout, reflecting the party's growing popularity in Gopalganj and beyond.

