Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal bats for 'One Nation, One Election'

Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Thursday expressed his strong support for the 'One Nation, One Election' concept, saying it would benefit the country by reducing the time and resources spent on frequent elections.

He also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, wherein he highlighted the impact of continuous elections on governance and development works.

“I am saying right from the beginning that a significant portion of the government's time and resources, as well as people's attention, is consumed by frequent elections. The government officials are also heavily involved in the electoral process, which negatively impacts development works. The money spent on elections could be better utilised for the development of the country. Therefore, I believe that the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' is in the best interest of the nation,” Jaiswal said.

He also claimed that developed countries are not comfortable with the idea of India progressing. But despite their resistance, India has emerged as the fifth-largest economy in the world, he said.

“These developed nations are uncomfortable with India's progress and they do not want a strong government to be established in the country, because a strong government would further enhance India's economic power.

“Some developed countries had conspired against Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections to prevent him from becoming the Prime Minister for a third term. These nations fear the growth of India's economic power under a strong government,” Jaiswal claimed.

Reacting to the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Jaiswal condemned the rising incidents of crime against women as a reflection of "shameless thinking" in the society.

“This is a significant concern which underscores the importance of empowering women to prevent such crimes,” he said.

Jaiswal also emphasised that Prime Minister Modi's vision, as outlined during his address from the Red Fort, is to make India a developed country by 2047.

Acknowledging that Narendra Modi might not remain the Prime Minister until then, Jaiswal stressed the importance of passing on this vision to the next generation.

Urging the youth of the country to understand and embrace PM Modi's vision, Jaiswal highlighted the significant message for the youth to step up and work towards realising the dream of a developed nation.

