Bihar ATS conducts mock drill at Patna’s P&M Mall to tackle terror situation

Patna, May 20 (IANS) In a show of preparedness against potential terrorist threats, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Bihar on Tuesday conducted a mock drill at the bustling P&M Mall in Patna.

The drill was aimed at evaluating response strategies in the event of a hostage crisis and terror attack at a high-footfall location.

As part of the drill, a squad of ATS commandos armed with ultra-modern weapons simulated a real-life terrorist attack inside the mall around 1 PM.

The scenario involved four armed terrorists entering the premises, taking civilians hostage, and planning explosions.

ATS jawans swiftly responded by launching a tactical operation that included clearing all floors of the mall, neutralising the terrorists and grenade attacks, and safely rescuing hostages.

The dog squad was also deployed during the drill. Trained sniffer dogs were used to identify and "attack" the mock terrorists as part of the response exercise.

This pre-emptive training was part of a larger initiative to ensure preparedness at sensitive and high-density public locations across the city.

Spectators inside the mall watched the entire drill unfold with both awe and appreciation.

The mock drill comes in the backdrop of heightened security measures following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent tourists were mercilessly killed by armed terrorists.

That incident created nationwide outrage, followed by the Indian government's befitting reply in the form of Operation Sindoor.

Following that attack, security agencies across the country are on alert, and the Bihar Police has stepped up preventive exercises.

Just days earlier, a similar mock drill was carried out at Mahavir Mandir, near Patna Junction, another critical and crowded site in the city.

Both operations aim to assess response time, coordination, and effectiveness of the ATS in crisis scenarios.

Officials stated that such drills will continue at other prominent locations in Patna to ensure quick, coordinated, and effective responses in case of any real threat.

