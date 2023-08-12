Bihar: AIMIM district president arrested for diesel theft

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS) The police in Bihar's Araria on Friday arrested the district President of AIMIM in connection with a diesel theft case.

The accused has been identified as Rahmat Ali, who was arrested from Sonpur Chakorwa village under the Narpatganj police station.

“The accused was using a unique modus operandi to steal diesel. He was using a specially-designed truck equipped with a high-pressure pump. He used to park his truck alongside other trucks, put a pipe and extract diesel in a few minutes,” said Ram Pukar Singh, SDPO of Araria Sadar.

The district police also seized the truck equipped with a high-pressure pump from the Hariabada toll plaza located on NH 57. The truck is registered in the name of Rahmat’s brother Kurban Ali.

Meanwhile, Rahmat claimed that it is a political conspiracy hatched against him to frame him in a theft case.

Rahmat used to be an auto driver who earned huge money in the past few years. He had earlier joined the Jan Adhikar Party led by Pappu Yadav. Later, he joined AIMIM and became the district president of Araria.

He had also unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Assembly elections from Narpatganj.

