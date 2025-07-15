Bihar: Advocate Jitendra Kumar murder cracked, eight arrested

Patna, July 15 (IANS) Patna Police have cracked the broad daylight murder case of advocate Jitendra Kumar, who was shot on July 13 in Sultanganj locality of Patna City, by arresting eight accused in the case, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said on Tuesday.

Advocate Jitendra Kumar, a resident of Mohammadpur, Sultanganj, and practising at Patna Civil Court, was shot dead near a tea stall on Ashok Raj Path around 2 PM on July 13 while he had gone for tea.

“The criminals were waiting at a tea stall for the advocate to arrive. After the advance payment, they executed the crime in broad daylight and tried to go underground but were tracked by Patna Police,” said SSP Kartikeya Sharma.

Jitendra sustained serious injuries and was admitted to PMCH, where he succumbed during treatment.

During the investigation, Patna SSP Sharma revealed that the lawyer’s elder daughter’s lover, Sonu, hired henchmen to eliminate Jitendra Kumar as he opposed their relationship.

Sonu, an AC mechanic and married, had promised Rs 1.5 lakh to the shooters Aditya Kumar and Anuranjan Kumar to execute the murder.

An advance of Rs 10,000 was paid, after which they carried out the murder in broad daylight.

Sonu had assured the gang that the remaining amount would be paid once the situation calmed down.

“Eight accused, all residents of the Alamganj police station area in Patna City, have been arrested. Aditya Kumar was the main shooter who shot Jitendra thrice, and Anuranjan Kumar was driving the bike during the commission of the crime,” Sharma said.

Patna Police have seized one pistol, two magazines and five live cartridges apart from a stolen bike used in the crime and other items related to the case.

“The deceased lawyer’s daughter is currently being questioned for further leads. She did a court marriage with the accused Sonu in 2022 and lived with him for a few days. As Jitendra was opposing it, she was living in her father's house in Mohammadpur. Her role in the murder case has not come up yet during the probe,” Sharma said.

