Bihar: 83 BDOs transferred ahead of Assembly elections

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar government transferred 83 Block Development Officers (BDOs) of the Rural Development Department on Monday.

An official said that the officers who were not posted yet would have to report to the department immediately, adding that the officers already posted must report to their new district as per the transfer order.

“Their salary for March 2025 will be disbursed from the newly assigned district. The complete list of transferred officers has been uploaded on the official website of the Rural Development Department,” the official said.

Vimal Kumar, who was posted in Darbhanga was transferred to Lakhnaur in Madhubani district, Mukesh Kumar who was earlier posted in Patna was given the charge of Islampur block in Nalanda district, Om Rajput, who was the BDO in Samastipur district was transferred to Piprasi block of West Champaran district, Shivesh Kumar Singh, who was posted in Saharsa district was transferred to Pipra block in Supaul district, Manoj Kumar, who was posted in Nawada has been transferred to Sampatchak block of Patna district.

A similar large-scale BDO transfer took place in July 2023, when 245 officers were reassigned. That move also faced allegations and controversies.

Recently, the General Administration Department of the Bihar government transferred a number of senior IAS officers on February 12, 2025.

Among them, Dinesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner of Bhagalpur, now has additional charge as Commissioner of Munger Division. Animesh Kumar Parashar, the Patna Municipal Corporation Commissioner, now holds additional charge as MD of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Corporation. Ahmed Mahmood, Additional Secretary in Science, Technology & Technical Education, now holds Director of Technical Education.

The reshuffling of 83 BDOs, along with recent IAS transfers, is being seen as a strategic administrative move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

