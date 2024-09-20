BiH border police arrest suspect for smuggling 11 Syrians

Sarajevo, Sep 20 (IANS) Border Police of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) arrested a Turkish national after he was caught smuggling 11 Syrian citizens near the Gradiška border, a northern city bordering Croatia.

The suspect was intercepted during a border surveillance operation while attempting to transport the Syrian migrants into Croatian territory using a passenger vehicle with BiH registration plates, the Border Police said on Thursday.

Following the prosecutor's order, the suspect was arrested and questioned, with further investigations ongoing. A report on the criminal offence will be submitted to the BiH Prosecutor's Office for prosecution, Xinhua news agency reported.

Data from the European Union Coast Guard and Border Agency revealed that in the first seven months of 2024, 12,407 irregular border crossings were detected along the Balkan route. The BiH border remains a key point for migrant smuggling.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and coordinate efforts to prevent further illegal crossings.

