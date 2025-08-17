'Big gifts for people': Delhi residents express gratitude as PM Modi inaugurates two key highway projects

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Delhi. These projects are expected to play a crucial role in providing seamless connectivity while providing relief to the commuters from traffic jams and congestion.

Delhiites, especially the residents of Dwarka on Sunday, appeared quite elated following the inauguration of the projects by Prime Minister Modi. Especially in Dwarka.

"We thank PM Modi for coming here and giving such a big gift to the people of Delhi," a local resident said.

Another woman, Baby Gupta, said: "We feel proud that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta have done what no one has done till date. CM Gupta has done all the development work during her short tenure. She takes special care of the workers. We will especially thank PM Modi for giving such a big gift to the people of Delhi. Only promises were made in the previous governments, but the BJP government is determined for the development of the country."

"It is a matter of great fortune for us that PM Modi inaugurated two highway projects," another person said.

One more local resident, praising PM Modi, said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made unprecedented developments for the people of Delhi and the country. We thank them for this."

Vinod Chaudhary said that public floods were seen on the streets to see PM Modi. "We thank PM Modi for the gift that he has given to us. We appeal to the people to strengthen the hands of PM Modi."

At the same time, another local resident listed the benefits of the projects.

"The inauguration of two highway projects will save time, reduce the consumption of petrol and benefit the business community a lot," he said.

