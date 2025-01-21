Biden pardons brothers, sister in sweeping clemency before leaving office (Ld)

New York, Jan 21 (IANS) In his final moments in office, US President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for his brothers, sister, and other relatives to shield them from possible prosecutions under the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

Their pardons came on top of a pardon he granted his son Hunter last month.

On his final day in office on Monday, he also issued a slew of pardons including to Anthony Fauci, who led the campaign against the Covid pandemic, and others who might become targets of prosecutions.

Unlike Biden's son Hunter, who had been convicted of gun charges and was awaiting prosecution on tax evasion charges, his other relatives have not been charged.

The relatives getting his clemency were brother James Biden and his wife Sara Jones Biden, another brother, Francis Biden, and sister Valerie Biden Owens and her husband John Owens.

Announcing the pardons, Biden said, "My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me -- the worst kind of partisan politics."

He added, "Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end."

"Even when individuals have done nothing wrong -- and in fact have done the right thing -- and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances," he said.

Republicans in the House of Representatives interviewed James Biden in preparation for impeaching his brother, but the move did not pan out.

They said they were examining if James Biden benefitted financially in foreign dealings because of his brother's influence.

Monday's wide-ranging pre-emptive pardons also covered former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and the members and staff of the Congressional panel that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Trump had targeted some of them personally, and others as a group during his campaign for President.

He will also announce his own set of pardons after assuming the presidency.

He has said that he would pardon those convicted or facing trial for their actions during the January 6 riots.

It is up to those Biden pardoned to accept or reject the reprieve and some may refuse them as they may view getting the pardon as an admission of guilt.

Fauci, who stood at the side of Trump during the pandemic giving updates and directing the action, said, "Let me be perfectly clear: I have committed no crime and there are no possible grounds for any allegation or threat of criminal investigation or prosecution of me."

But, he said, "the mere articulation of these baseless threats, and the potential that they will be acted upon, create immeasurable and intolerable distress for me and my family."

Trump broke with Fauci under pressure from an extreme right-wing of his base that opposed the lockdowns and the vaccine mandates and Trump accused him of misleading the nation and cast his research institution's scientific cooperation with Chinese counterparts in a sinister light.

Trump said that Milley should be "executed" for speaking to the Chinese military chief after the January 6 episode.

The General had reportedly warned China against exploiting it.

Biden's pardons covered Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who broke with Trump citing his role in the riots and his character and was the only Republican lawmaker to serve on the panel investigating the attack.

The pardons were also extended to the police who were involved in enforcing the law on January 6 and testified before the Congressional panel.

Trump had earlier pardoned his son Hunter who was facing sentencing after conviction on gun charges and trial on tax evasion charges.

He also pardoned about 2,500 people convicted of drug charges.

In keeping with his personal belief against the death penalty, he commuted the sentences of those on federal death row.

In December, Biden issued pardons to about 1,500 people convicted of non-violent offences and they included four Indian Americans.

