BHU prof, students welcome release of Sanskrit and Maithili versions of Constitution

Varanasi, Nov 26 (IANS) Several students and Professors of the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Tuesday welcomed the release of The Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili languages and said that this will go a long way in imparting the constitutional values to people in their own languages, besides enriching the cultural and linguistic heritage of the country.

Shyamnand Mishra, a professor at BHU, speaking to IANS said the move is a proud moment for all the Maithili speakers.

"This is not only a moment of pride for Maithili speakers but for every Indian. I thank everyone for this special initiative, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for giving prominence to the language," Mishra said.

Vinay Pandey, a professor in BHU's Sanskriti Department, echoed Mishra's sentiments, praising the government's initiative.

"It is a remarkable step by Prime Minister Modi," Pandey said.

"We are honoured that the Constitution has been translated into Sanskrit, a language integral to India's cultural fabric. We thank all those who worked on this initiative," he said.

Vivek Tripathi, a student from the Sanskriti Department, also welcomed the release of Maithili and Sanskrit versions of the sacred book.

"Sanskrit represents India’s ancient heritage, and the efforts to revive it are commendable," Tripathi stated.

"The launch of the Constitution in Sanskrit is a proud moment for us. As Sanskrit students, we feel inspired, and it reinforces the importance of preserving our cultural legacy."

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu released the Maithili and Sanskrit versions of the Constitution. Addressing the event to kickstart the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, President Murmu also recalled the contribution of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in framing the document.

Notably, the country is observing Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) today to mark the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26,1949.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.