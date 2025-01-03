BGT: SCG registers record 47,566 spectators on first day of 5th Test

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday registered the highest-ever opening day attendance in a Test match between India and Australia, with a record-breaking 47,566 spectators filling the stands venue.

The SCG crowd at the tea break was 47,566, which is the biggest attendance at the SCG for cricket since January 1976.

"The records keep on falling. Over 45,000 through the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1," Cricket Australia posted on X.

The massive attendance at the SCG follows another record earlier in the series when the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosted the largest crowd ever for a Test match during the third Test.

By lunchtime on day one, 45,465 spectators had already made their way into the SCG, surpassing the previous record of 44,901, which was set during the 2003/04 India-Australia series.

Cricket Australia highlighted the historical significance of the turnout, noting that it was the largest crowd the SCG had seen for a Test in nearly 50 years, dating back to 1976.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.