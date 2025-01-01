BGT: India and Australia teams meet PM Albanese ahead of Sydney Test

Sydney, Jan 1 (IANS) Ahead of the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test starting on Friday, the Indian and Australian teams met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fiancee Jodie Haydon in a New Year’s reception at Kirribilli House on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Albanese also had some words for India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken 30 wickets from four matches in the series so far. “We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step. Every time he has come onto bowl has been very exciting," he said in the 90-minute function.

The report said Sam Konstas, Australia’s latest entrant into Test cricket who lit up the MCG with 60 on debut in first innings, got a picture with his childhood hero Virat Kohli, who was in a shoulder collision with him, which led to the veteran getting a 20 per cent fine and a demerit point.

His parents, who were present in the function, also asked for a picture with Bumrah. “Of course, he got his break in the Prime Minister’s XI (game, where Konstas scored a hundred). I'm claiming some of the credit, which is about my only contribution to national cricket," added Albanese.

The report claimed India skipper Rohit Sharma was to address the guests, but head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke, without going into details of the ongoing series. "Australia is a beautiful country to travel but a tough place to tour. Crowds have been absolutely amazing. We’ve got another Test match to go. Hopefully we can entertain the crowd," he said.

With Australia leading the series 2-1, Australia captain Pat Cummins said, "The last week in Melbourne is right up there is one of the best Test matches we’ve been involved with. Over the five days, I’ve never seen anything like it. Looking forward to this week. It’s a decider. It’s our chance to win the series. Can’t wait."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.