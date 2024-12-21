BGT: ‘Hard to contain’ Head is in the form of his life, says Shastri

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said a 'hard to contain' Travis Head is currently playing the best cricket of his career, adding that the left-handed batter’s success in short ball has been a standout factor.

Despite being dismissed for just 11 in his first innings of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Head has gone on to smash 89, 140 and 152 in his next three outings. Head had previously hit centuries against India in the 2023 World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final to give Australia title wins.

“I think he is very smart. From what I saw of him three years ago, he has improved immensely. Especially with the way he plays the short ball. He prepared to leave it. He has learned to leave it well at times.”

“It's not a big shot all the time off a short delivery angled at his armpits or something. He's prepared to either ride it or go for the big shots. And if it is middle, middle and off, then he hits it in front of square as well.”

“He picks up length very well. That's one of his great strengths. And he has a flashing blade for the offside. So he's a hard man to contain. And he's in the form of his life,” said Shastri on The ICC Review show.

Though Head has been dismissed by India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, he has also scored 83 off 91 balls while facing him. Shastri recalled of a particular shot from Head against Bumrah early in one of his innings which told him the left-handed batter was in great touch.

“We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot. It was in many ways a little bit on the up, off a good delivery, decent delivery. It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form.”

“He went on to show exactly that. And the thing with him is there's no, his mindset is very clear. There's no clouded mindset. He's very clear about the situation. This is my strength. I am going to play in that fashion. Yes, I will watch the state of the game. I might shift from fourth gear to third gear. But I will always be in third and fourth gear once I get my eye on.”

Shastri signed off by jokingly giving Head a new nickname. “Because his new surname is Travis Head ‘ache’. They are looking for balms in India. For foot problems, ankle problems (and) even a headache they are looking for a balm. He is ideal for that.”

The ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is currently locked at 1-1. Australia and India will play the fourth game, which is the Boxing Day Test, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.