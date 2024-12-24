BGT: Chappell lauds Head’s fearless approach against Bumrah

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell has heaped praise on Travis Head for his audacious and effective approach against India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

In his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell highlighted Head's ability to not just survive against Bumrah but also counter-attack, disrupting the rhythm of one of the world’s most formidable bowlers.

Head’s performances against Bumrah stand out in a series where many batters have struggled against the Ahmedabad-born pacer’s unorthodox action, searing pace, and pinpoint accuracy. Bumrah has picked up 21 wickets in three Tests at a jaw-dropping average of 10.90. Despite Bumrah dismissing Head twice, the left-hander has managed to score 83 runs off him at an average of 41.5 and a blistering strike rate of 91.2.

Chappell emphasised Head’s fearless intent and proactive mindset in his approach to tackling Bumrah. “Head’s performances against Jasprit Bumrah in this series exemplify his fearless approach,” Chappell wrote.

“While most batsmen struggle to survive Bumrah’s unorthodox action, sharp pace, and relentless accuracy, Head has treated him like any other bowler. By playing with intent and looking to score off Bumrah, Head has not only nullified his threat but disrupted his rhythm.”

Chappell further praised Head’s technical proficiency, especially his ability to dominate short-pitched deliveries and execute precision drives to fuller ones. “His ability to dispatch short deliveries with authority and drive fuller ones with precision has been remarkable, underscoring the strides he has made,” the former Indian head coach added.

Head’s fearless batting has been a key component in Australia’s performances in the series. His quick-fire 140 in the pink-ball Test came when Australia were under pressure at 103/3, a knock that shifted the momentum back in their favour. In the third Test in Brisbane, Head’s monumental 152 off 160 balls, which included a mammoth 241-run partnership with Steve Smith, further showcased his ability to dominate world-class bowlers in challenging conditions.

Beyond his batting prowess, Chappell believes Head’s consistency across formats and his temperament make him a strong contender to succeed Pat Cummins as Australia’s captain. The 76-year-old wrote, “I believe Travis to be the most improved batter in world cricket in the past three years and in becoming so, has firmed in favouritism to be the next Australian captain. In his current form, Travis exemplifies the Australian way of batting.”

Chappell also aligned his views with those of former Australian players Ricky Ponting and Ian Healy, who have been vocal in their admiration for Head. “I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen when he was batting in the Brisbane Test,” Chappell remarked.

With the series locked at 1-1, the upcoming Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, starting on Thursday will be pivotal for both teams.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.