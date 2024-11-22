BGT 2024-25: India's star on Day 1, Nitish Reddy reflects on getting his debut cap from ‘idol’ Virat Kohli

Perth, Nov 22 (IANS) Nitish Kumar Reddy, the pace bowling all-rounder who left his mark on his debut game on Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the first match of the ongoing five-Test series, expressed his delight on getting his India cap from Virat Kohli. The 21-year-old Reddy reflected on the ‘dream-come-true moment' for him as he considers the right-handed Kohli his cricketing ‘idol’, after making a vital contribution with the bat in India's first innings of 150.

"It was a great feeling. I always dreamed about doing well for Indian cricket, and it was such a fantastic moment and so was it to receive the cap from Virat bhai. He has been my idol since I started playing cricket. So getting the cap from him also was a happy moment for me and I wanted to continue this," Nitish said in the post-day press conference on Friday.

Rishabh Pant and Nitish found themselves trying to rescue the Indian innings when the latter walked out to the crease at 73/6 and contributed 48 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership before Pant's dismissal off a Pat Cummins delivery.

Reddy continued his effort to boost the Indian innings and managed to drag the side to 150 before he was caught by Usman Khawaja for 41, making him India's highest scorer on the day.

“It was a good start, not a dream innings but a good start. To be honest, the India A series helped me a lot because it was my first time playing a Test in Australia. Playing on this wicket compared to those in India, there are a lot of differences, in the bounce etc. I felt there was more (help) off the wicket here (than at MCG), but apart from that the bounce and everything was the same as Melbourne," he added.

After being bowled out for 150, India’s bowling attack spearheaded by interim captain Jasprit Bumrah took the fight to the Australian batters on Day 1. The 31-year-old claimed important wickets of Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith and skipper Pat Cummins to leave the hosts reeling at 67-7 at stumps on Day 1 at the Optus Stadium.

