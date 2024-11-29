BGT 2024-25: Beau’s got golden hand; he'll do great job for Aus if opportunity comes, feels Kuhnemann

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Matt Kuhnemann feels that his Sheffield Shield teammate with Tasmania Beau Webster got the golden hand and if the opportunity comes, will seize the chance to excel for Australia.

Webster has been added to the Australia squad for the upcoming pink-ball Test against India amid concerns over Mitchell Marsh's fitness. The uncapped allrounder will join the squad in Adelaide next week.

He has been added to the squad following his recent good showing in red-ball cricket including the two-game series against India ‘A’. He has scored 303 runs in Sheffield Shield this year at an average of 50.50 and also has nine wickets.

“I think Beau’s got the golden hand at the moment, bat and ball even in the field; he’s an excellent cricket. He’s a great bloke off the field, so if the opportunity comes for Beau, I’m sure he’ll take it with both hands and do a great job for Australia," Kuhnemann told SENQ Breakfast.

He was the second-highest run-getter for Australia A with 145 runs at an average of 72.50. He also picked seven scalps at an average under 20. Overall, the 30-year-old all-rounder has over 5000 first-class runs and close to 150 first-class wickets in his career.

"Whenever you need wickets or runs, he’s sort of the one who puts his hand up every single time, it seems like. The way he’s played the last couple of seasons for Tassie in shield cricket has been incredible," Kuhnemann added.

Wenster's addition to the sqaud further bolsters Australia’s pace resources and provides a solid back-up in the stead of Marsh, who featured in the Perth Test and bowled 17 overs, the most he has bowled in a Test since the 2019 Oval Test.

Given that Marsh suffered a major injury concern earlier in the year, and has had limited bowling stints, Webster’s presence will be crucial.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.