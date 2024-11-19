BGT 2024-25: 'Australia are at best when we play the long game', says Labuschagne

Perth, Nov 19 (IANS) Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is hoping to frustrate Indian bowlers in the middle by spending long hours in the middle to drain out the energy from them in the gruelling five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on Friday.

Labuschagne admitted that Australia is best at playing the 'long game' and emphasised the importance of spending more hours in the middle to empty the visiting pacers' juice by keeping them under pressure for long spells. The Australian batter is trying to replicate what Cheteshwar Pujara did during the 2020-21 tour, and that proved crucial in the end.

"It's going to be important for all of us. I think the way we play, we're at our best when we're playing the long game. We understand that getting them back for their second and third spells, putting them under pressure and letting them come to us and us putting pressure back on them through overs in the field and time in the game, especially over a five-Test series, that's really important," he said on Tuesday.

"Because as you get into the third, fourth, fifth Test, if they're trying to play the same team, and those bowlers are rolling into 100, 150, 200 overs by the third Test, it's going to make a big difference in the series," the middle order batter added.

In the absence of Mohammed Shami, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is the most experienced pacer who will lead the pace-bowling attack along with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

Labuschagne's form at the start of this summer has been underwhelming. While he began with an impressive 77 not out in his first ODI in England in September, his subsequent ODI scores dipped to 19, 0, 4, 16, and 6. In domestic cricket, he managed 77 and an unbeaten 35 in his first Sheffield Shield match at the WACA in October but followed up with modest scores of 11, 22, and 10 for Queensland.

A pattern has emerged in his recent dismissals. After overcoming a phase in international cricket where opponents targeted his front pad, he now finds himself vulnerable outside off stump, nicking deliveries he would have left alone in the past. Labuschagne is well aware of how India plans to exploit this weakness in Perth.

"I think there might be areas that they'll attack first this time around, bowling that channel and try and nick you off. I think especially in Perth, with the bouncy wicket," Labuschagne said.

"I think for me, probably just getting away from the process of what makes me a good player, and just making sure I stay consistent to that process and really trusting the system," he added.

The 30-year-old is ready to chip in with his medium-pace bowling in the absence of Cameron Green during the series.

"I bowled one bouncer and I think Mitchell Starc said, 'We've got short memories'. And I said, 'Well, I'm going to get them anyway, so I might as well dish them out'," Labuschagne said.

"There's nothing more enjoyable than bowling bouncers. I love it. There was a bit worry. When I bowled I think about 28 overs of pace in a Shield game, and my workloads were zero before then, so some would say that's a big spike. But my body's pretty durable. It's something that I've done from a young age. I've always bowled pace."

